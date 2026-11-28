Did Cameron Bancroft's 2021 ball-tampering comments hamper his selection chances?
What's the story
George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors, has dismissed Cameron Bancroft's claims that his 2021 comments about the ball-tampering scandal impacted his Test selection. The statement in question was made by Bancroft five years ago and led to a joint denial from four frontline bowlers. In a recent article, Bancroft claimed that these remarks have contributed to his continued exclusion from the team since then.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.
He was subsequently handed a nine-month ban. Though Bancroft made a brief return to the Test team in 2019, he could not make the most of his chances.
In 2021, Bancroft indicated that others, apart from him, Steve Smith and David Warner, were also aware of the ball-tampering tactics used in the Test match.
Speaking to The Guardian, Bancroft admitted it is "self-explanatory" that bowlers in the team had to know about the condition of the ball.
Selection criteria
Bancroft's comments were never a factor in selection: Bailey
Bailey clarified that Bancroft's comments from 2021 have never been a factor in his non-selection.
He said, "I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind," adding that it was never a discussion from their end.
The statement comes as Australia's first Test squad since the controversy erupted was named for their upcoming series against New Zealand.
Career impact
Bancroft's thoughts on selection
Bancroft, who returned to Test cricket after a nine-month ban and played two matches in the 2019 Ashes series, expressed his thoughts on selection in a recent article.
He wrote, "There are cricketing reasons, competing players, different conditions and decisions that I have not been part of."
Despite being a top performer in domestic cricket over the past six years, Bancroft said he has never been considered for national selection.
Selection doubts
Unresolved tension from South Africa events questioned by Bancroft
Bancroft also questioned whether the unresolved tension from the South Africa events had anything to do with his non-selection.
He said, "But I would be lying if I said I had never wondered whether the unresolved tension surrounding these events in South Africa had played a part."
Despite being a top performer in domestic cricket over the past six years, Bancroft said he has never been considered for national selection.
Team dynamics
Bailey addresses potential impact of Cape Town events on team
Bailey acknowledged some uncertainty about how recent events would affect the team, especially with Nathan Lyon's omission.
He said there are four players in the current squad who were part of Cape Town and prior to that match in 2018.
However, he stressed that their main focus is on performance.
"I don't know the answer to that, whether it will affect them [or not]," Bailey said while looking forward to their upcoming match in Perth.