Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

He was subsequently handed a nine-month ban. Though Bancroft made a brief return to the Test team in 2019, he could not make the most of his chances.

In 2021, Bancroft indicated that others, apart from him, Steve Smith and David Warner, were also aware of the ball-tampering tactics used in the Test match.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bancroft admitted it is "self-explanatory" that bowlers in the team had to know about the condition of the ball.