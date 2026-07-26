Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh Test side after five years

The squad for the upcoming 1st Test has seen five changes from the one that faced Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Apart from Soumya, Jaker, and Musfik, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed have also been included after being rested for the Zimbabwe Test.

The team has been hit by injuries to Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and Litton Das.