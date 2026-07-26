Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh Test side after five years
What's the story
Bangladesh have announced their squad for the first Test match against Australia in Darwin, recalling Soumya Sarkar after a five-year absence. The last time he played a Test was against West Indies, where he scored 0 and 13. Along with Soumya, Jaker Ali and uncapped Musfik Hasan have also been included in the team. Here are further details.
Team alterations
Five changes in the squad
The squad for the upcoming 1st Test has seen five changes from the one that faced Zimbabwe earlier this month.
Apart from Soumya, Jaker, and Musfik, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed have also been included after being rested for the Zimbabwe Test.
The team has been hit by injuries to Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and Litton Das.
Exclusion
Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped from the team
Despite being backed by the team management for two years, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been dropped from the squad. He had scored 2 and 22 in his last outing against Zimbabwe.
Other players who have been left out are back-up wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam, batter Towhid Hridoy, offspinner Nayeem Hasan, and uncapped seamer Robiul Haque.
Player stats
Mystery surrounds Soumya's inclusion
During his absence from the Test side, Soumya has played 27 First-Class matches with an average of 44.47 and three centuries, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in FC cricket, he owns 5,456 runs from 98 matches (171 innings) at 33.67 (100s: 6, 50s: 35).
However, his recent ODI form this year hasn't been impressive either, averaging just 21.42 in seven matches with one half-century.
The selectors' decision to include him remains a bit of a mystery given these performances.
Information
Bangladesh squad for 1st encounter against AUS
BAN squad vs AUS: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-capt), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan.