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Home / News / Sports News / Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh Test side after five years
Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh Test side after five years
Soumya last played a Test in 2021

Soumya Sarkar returns to Bangladesh Test side after five years

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 26, 2026
08:06 pm
What's the story

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the first Test match against Australia in Darwin, recalling Soumya Sarkar after a five-year absence. The last time he played a Test was against West Indies, where he scored 0 and 13. Along with Soumya, Jaker Ali and uncapped Musfik Hasan have also been included in the team. Here are further details.

Team alterations

Five changes in the squad

The squad for the upcoming 1st Test has seen five changes from the one that faced Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Apart from Soumya, Jaker, and Musfik, vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed have also been included after being rested for the Zimbabwe Test.

The team has been hit by injuries to Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and Litton Das.

Exclusion

Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped from the team

Despite being backed by the team management for two years, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been dropped from the squad. He had scored 2 and 22 in his last outing against Zimbabwe.

Other players who have been left out are back-up wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam, batter Towhid Hridoy, offspinner Nayeem Hasan, and uncapped seamer Robiul Haque.

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Player stats

Mystery surrounds Soumya's inclusion

During his absence from the Test side, Soumya has played 27 First-Class matches with an average of 44.47 and three centuries, as per Cricinfo.

Overall in FC cricket, he owns 5,456 runs from 98 matches (171 innings) at 33.67 (100s: 6, 50s: 35).

However, his recent ODI form this year hasn't been impressive either, averaging just 21.42 in seven matches with one half-century.

The selectors' decision to include him remains a bit of a mystery given these performances.

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Information

Bangladesh squad for 1st encounter against AUS

BAN squad vs AUS: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-capt), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan.

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