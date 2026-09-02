Asian Games: Litton Das set to lead Bangladesh, Shanto included

Towhid Hridoy, who captained Bangladesh in the last two T20I series against Australia and Zimbabwe, will be the vice-captain for the Asian Games.

The squad also features pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Notably, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan has been dropped from the squad with Litton's return.

Meanwhile, Shanto, who owns 987 runs for Bangladesh in T20Is, last played for the team in this format back in May 2025 against the UAE.