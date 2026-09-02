Asian Games: Litton Das set to lead Bangladesh, Shanto included
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its T20 squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The most notable addition is senior batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who recently captained Bangladesh to a historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin. Litton Das will captain the team after missing two recent T20I series due to injury and Lanka Premier League commitments.
Leadership roles
Hridoy named vice-captain and other details
Towhid Hridoy, who captained Bangladesh in the last two T20I series against Australia and Zimbabwe, will be the vice-captain for the Asian Games.
The squad also features pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.
Notably, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan has been dropped from the squad with Litton's return.
Meanwhile, Shanto, who owns 987 runs for Bangladesh in T20Is, last played for the team in this format back in May 2025 against the UAE.
Tournament start
A look at Bangladesh's T20 squad
Bangladesh will begin their Asian Games campaign in the quarter-finals on September 29.
The team has been seeded directly into the last-eight stage, along with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The final T20 squad for the tournament includes Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto Towhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Mosaddek Hossain Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rishad Hossain Mahedi Hasan Nasum Ahmed Mohammad Saifuddin Shoriful Islam Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud.