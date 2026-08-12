'Well prepared': Bangladesh captain expresses confidence ahead of Australia Tests
What's the story
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has stressed on the importance of tackling bounce in their upcoming opening Test match against Australia. The game, which will be Bangladesh's first Test on Australian soil since 2003, is set to start tomorrow in Darwin. Despite a disappointing practice match where they were bowled out for just 54 runs, Shanto remains optimistic about his team's preparations and performance.
Preparation strategy
Dealing with bounce key for Bangladesh
Shanto said that dealing with bounce is key, but his team has been preparing on bouncy pitches back home in the last few months.
He said this preparation has given them a better understanding of what to expect.
"Here, there will be bounce, and we are well prepared having arrived 10 or 12 days before the Test," he said at a pre-match press conference.
Confidence boost
We have had poor outings in practice matches before: Shanto
Despite the practice match debacle, Shanto is confident that his team can face the world's top bowling attack.
He said, "We have had poor outings in practice matches before. This came in the preparation phase. We can have a bad day, but I think we have prepared ourselves pretty well."
The captain also stressed the importance of consistency and focus while batting for longer periods against quality opposition.
Recent victories
Test success against Pakistan boosts Bangladesh's confidence
Shanto also highlighted his team's recent success in Test cricket, including a 2-0 win over Pakistan at home in May.
This victory has put them at No. 4 on the World Test Championship table, behind Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.
Bangladesh have won two of their four Tests so far in this cycle.
He said, "Obviously, if you look at the last two or three years, we are going well in Test cricket. We have improved as a team."
Batting expectations
Shanto hopeful of batting unit's performance
Shanto expressed hope that his batting unit would perform well in the Test match.
He said Litton Das's fitness would add much-needed depth to their lower-middle order.
"Litton gives us batting depth," Shanto said, adding that he's consistent and hopeful of his team's performance.
The captain also hinted at fielding both frontline spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam - in the XI along with three fast bowlers.
Record
Have Bangladesh ever beaten Australia in Tests? Stats
Bangladesh and Australia first clashed in Tests in 2003, with the hosts winning 2-0.
Australia then traveled to Bangladesh in the 2005/06 season, winning both Tests.
However, Bangladesh's breakthrough came in the 2017 series against Australia at home.
They beat Australia by 20 runs in the 1st Test in Mirpur.
Australia then bounced back in Chattogram to level the two-match series.
Hence, the two teams are gearing up for their first Test meeting in nearly a decade.