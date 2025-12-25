Noakhali Express coaches storm out in BPL: Here's why

The head coach of Noakhali Express, Khaled Mahmud, left the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in a huff on Thursday. The incident took place during a training session ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season opener. Mahmud was accompanied by assistant coach Talha Jubair and both left after complaining about inadequate training facilities, including a shortage of practice balls, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Coach's remarks Mahmud expresses dissatisfaction with BPL arrangements Upon leaving the stadium, Mahmud expressed his dissatisfaction with the BPL arrangements. "I will not work in the BPL under these circumstances. I have never seen this in the BPL before," he said, as per ESPNcricinfo. The incident caused a stir as it was just a day before Noakhali Express's opening match against Chattogram Royals in the tournament.

Persuasion efforts Staff's attempts to persuade coaches Despite the team's staff's attempts to convince Mahmud and Jubair to return, the duo stood their ground. They were assured that such a mistake wouldn't happen again but this didn't change their decision. Meanwhile, the players continued with their training session at Sylhet stadium even after the coaches had left. The team includes international stars like Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis and Mohammad Nabi along with local talents Hasan Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar and Jaker Ali.

Clarification Mahmud later clarifies his outburst Later, Mahmud clarified that he "may have overreacted" due to lack of facilities during training. He said, "It was a misunderstanding. I think I may have overreacted in the moment. There were not enough facilities in training. I didn't get the equipment I needed." He thanked the owners and said he had spoken to them about this issue.