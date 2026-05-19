2nd Test: Bangladesh three wickets away from whitewash of Pakistan

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will go for the kill on Day 5 of the second and final Test at Sylhet International Stadium. Chasing 437, Pakistan recovered well after coping with two early blows on the fourth day. However, they were staring at a defeat at 162/5. Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan then added a century stand. However, Pakistan were 316/7 by stumps.

Start How the day started The fourth day started with the final innings' second over (0/0). Pakistan skipper Shan Masood came to the middle after opener Abdullah Fazal departed in the 11th over. Pakistan soon lost Azan Awais as well. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana dismissed the two openers, respectively. From 41/2, Masood and Babar Azam took Pakistan past 100. They were 101/2 in 26 overs by lunch.

Second session Pakistan five down in second session After the lunch break, the 92-run stand between Masood and Babar was finally broken by Taijul Islam. He dismissed Babar for 47 (52). Masood completed his half-century, while Saud Shakeel departed for just 6 (21). In the very next over, Masood also fell to Islam after scoring a 116-ball 71 (8 fours). Pakistan were down to 162/5 in 44.3 overs.

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Milestone Masood's maiden Test half-century in Bangladesh Masood raced to his maiden Test half-century in Bangladesh. Overall, this was his 14th fifty in the format. The Pakistan skipper, who also has six tons, has raced to 2,653 runs from 46 Tests (88 innings) at an average of 30.49. Notably, 308 of those runs have come against Bangladesh at 34.22. He owns three 50-plus scores in this regard.

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Partnership Agha, Rizwan deny Bangladesh early win By tea, Bangladesh were eyeing a second successive win over Pakistan. However, Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan had other plans. The duo put on 134 runs off 224 balls, inspiring hope in the Pakistan camp. They looked set to come out unscathed. However, right after Bangladesh took the second new ball, Islam dismissed Agha, who scored a 71-ball 102 (6 fours and 1 six).

Finish Pakistan pin hopes on Rizwan Islam took another wicket in his next over, dismissing Hasan Ali before stumps. He was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers, taking four wickets for 113 runs on Day 4. Meanwhile, Pakistan now require 121 more runs with three wickets in hand. Rizwan (75* off 134 balls) and Sajid Khan (8* off 9 balls) will start the proceedings for Pakistan tomorrow.