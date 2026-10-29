Dhaka Test: Bangladesh bowled out; WI trail by 138 runs
What's the story
Despite Shadman Islam's ton, West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 272 in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh resumed at 213/3 on Day 2, with Shadman completing his ton. But the Windies bowlers triggered a collapse, led by Jomel Warrican's fifer. In response, WI were 134/4 (48 overs) when bad light stopped play.
Knock
Shadman's third Test century
On Day 1, Shadman formed several valuable partnerships, taking Bangladesh past 200 before stumps. Bad light left him stranded on 99*.
Shadman brought up his ton on the second ball the following morning. However, Joshua Bishop dismissed him in the third over.
Shadman Islam departed for 105 off 234 balls (11 fours). This marked his third Test century.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In 32 Tests, Shadman has raced to 1,683 runs at an average of 29.52. Two of his Test tons have come at home. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
During his knock, Shadman also completed 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
The Bangladesh opener now has 7,015 runs from 104 red-ball matches at an average of 42-plus. This was his 15th FC ton.
Collapse
Bangladesh's sudden collapse
After dismissing Shadman, Bishop removed Towhid Hridoy (42) in his next over.
While Litton Das held his end, Bangladesh collapsed from 221/5 to 272 in no time. Warrican was the wrecker-in-chief, adding to his two wickets from Day 1.
The spinner finished with figures of 5/53 in 23.4 overs, including three maidens.
Shamar Joseph and Bishop also took two wickets each.
Numbers
Warrican's fourth Test fifer
Warrican raced to his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His tally also includes a match haul of 10 wickets.
In 26 Tests, the Windies spinner has raced to 89 wickets at an average of 28.77. Notably, three of his five-wicket hauls have come away from home.
He now has 69 wickets from 16 away Tests at an average of 26.21.
Innings
WI four down before stumps
WI had a steady start, losing Brandon King in the fifth over. John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul then steadied the ship with a 61-run stand.
Campbell, who raced to his half-century, then fell to Hasan Mahmud before the 100-run mark. He scored 54 off 78 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).
Taijul Islam then took two quick wickets, reducing WI to 134/4 before stumps.