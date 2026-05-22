Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for full series in June-July: Details

Bangladesh will visit Zimbabwe for a full series comprising one Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The tour will kick off with the Test on June 28. The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Harare from July 6-11 while the T20Is will take place in Bulawayo from July 15-19. This series marks Zimbabwe's first home assignment of the year and their first international action since the T20 World Cup.

Past encounters Here's the overall head-to-head record The two teams have played 20 Tests against each other, with the last one being in Bangladesh in 2025. That series ended in a draw (1-1). Overall, Bangladesh lead Zimbabwe by a narrow margin (9-8) in Test cricket. 3 games have been drawn. In ODIs, from 81 games, Bangladesh lead 51-30. Lastly in the 20-over format, the H2H record reads 17-8 in favor of Bangladesh from 25 clashes.

Upcoming challenge Importance of the upcoming series for Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's last tour by Bangladesh was in July-August 2022, where they won both the T20I and ODI series (2-1) in Harare. The upcoming series against Bangladesh is especially important for Zimbabwe as it will be their first home assignment of the year. It also marks their return to international cricket after a successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they reached the Super Eight stage for the first time after beating Australia and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement