England's Tom Banton slams his 3rd half-century in T20Is: Stats

Match highlights

Brook, Banton power England to DLS win

Jos Buttler set the tone with a quickfire 39 off 29 balls. However, it was Harry Brook's blistering cameo that really gave England hope in Pallekele. He smashed four sixes in his innings of 36 off just 12 balls before getting caught. With just 38 runs needed from 33 balls, Banton played aggressively yet wisely to score an unbeaten 54 off 33 balls. The match came down to the last over, but Sam Curran hit Janith Liyanage for a six to seal the win with two balls remaining.