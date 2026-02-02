England's Tom Banton slams his 3rd half-century in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Tom Banton's unbeaten half-century helped England pull off a brilliant DLS chase, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20 international at Pallekele. The match was interrupted by rain with England at 57/2 in 7.2 overs. When play resumed, the tourists were set a revised target of 168 runs off 17 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 189/5 in 20 overs. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Brook, Banton power England to DLS win
Jos Buttler set the tone with a quickfire 39 off 29 balls. However, it was Harry Brook's blistering cameo that really gave England hope in Pallekele. He smashed four sixes in his innings of 36 off just 12 balls before getting caught. With just 38 runs needed from 33 balls, Banton played aggressively yet wisely to score an unbeaten 54 off 33 balls. The match came down to the last over, but Sam Curran hit Janith Liyanage for a six to seal the win with two balls remaining.
Player focus
Banton surpasses 500 T20I runs for England
Banton, who made his international debut for England in 2019, showed improved consistency in this match. He played an innings of tempered aggression and made sure England got the job done. He built crucial partnerships along the way. Banton showed his class with a 33-ball 54*. He hammered four fours and 3 sixes. In 26 matches for England (23 innings), he owns 534 runs at 28.10. He registered his 3rd fifty. He also surpassed 50 fours (52).