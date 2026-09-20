Decoding Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's stats for Barcelona this season
What's the story
Former Leeds winger Raphinha was the star of the show as FC Barcelona defeated Sevilla 3-1 in Matchweek 7 of La Liga 2026-27 season. The match, played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, saw Raphinha score a stunning hat-trick. Besides Raphinha, star teenager Lamine Yamal also shone for Barca. The win also helped Barcelona extend their lead at the top of La Liga standings with 21 points. We decode Raphinha and Yamal's stunning stats in 2026-27.
Match highlights
Raphinha's brace hands Barcelona the lead
Sevilla took an early lead in the 19th minute through Youssouf Fofana's header from a Felix Correia cross.
However, Raphinha equalized for Barcelona just three minutes later with a calm finish past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
The Brazilian was instrumental in Barcelona's comeback, and his second goal came in the 52nd minute, courtesy of a cross from teenager Yamal.
Hat-trick hero
Raphinha's hat-trick goal seals the deal for Barcelona
Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute with a deft chip over Vlachodimos after being set up by Yamal.
The win marked Barcelona's seventh consecutive league victory and their eighth across all competitions this season.
Despite Sevilla's strong start and Fofana's near-miss before halftime, Barcelona held on to their lead and controlled possession in the closing stages of the game.
Raphinha
Raphinha involved in 15 La Liga goals this season
Having played all 7 matches for Barca in La Liga this season, Brazilian ace Raphinha has been involved in a whopping 15 goals.
He has scored an impressive 12 goals and also owns three assists.
Meanwhile, Raphinha also scored a brace in Barca's 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.
In 8 matches across competitions, Raphinha has bagged 14 goals (A3).
Yamal
Yamal has been terrific with his all-round approach
Yamal is placed joint-2nd on the list in terms of goals scored in La Liga this season (7).
Notably, he is also joint-top in terms of assists in La Liga (4).
With 7 goals and 4 assists, he is involved in a total of 11 goals.
Across 8 games this season in all competitions, Yamal has bagged 8 goals and six assists.
Notably, he scored one goal and made 2 assists against Feyenoord in the Champions League.
Assists
Yamal surpasses 50 assists for Barcelona
As per Opta, with his 2 assists against Sevilla, Yamal has recorded as many as 51 assists in 159 matches with Barcelona across all competitions.
In fact, he is the youngest La Liga player to reach 50 assists, at least, the 2013/14 season (19 years and 68 days).
He broke Vinicius Junior's record, who notched his 50th assist with Real Madrid in May 2023 at 22 years and 298 days.
Besides his 51 assists, Yamal has scored 57 goals.
Records
Raphinha sets records in La Liga with hat-trick against Sevilla
With his three goals against Sevilla, Raphinha is now the second Barcelona player to score a perfect hat-trick in La Liga in the last 20 years. The first was Luis Suarez against Cordoba in May 2015.
As mentioned, Raphinha has scored 11 goals in La Liga 2026/27. As per Opta, only one player has scored more goals after the first seven matches of his team's season in the competition in the 21st century: Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014/15 (13).
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi also scored 11 goals with Barcelona in 2017/18.
Information
89 goals in Barca colors for Raphinha
Raphinha now owns a tally of 89 goals for Barca across competitions from 185 matches. Interestingly, he has scored 10-plus goals now in each of the five seasons he has been at the club. In 129 La Liga games, Raphinha has scored 56 goals.
Do you know?
Raphinha joins Messi with this record
Raphinha has scored 10-plus goals after his team's first seven matches in a season of the competition in the 21st century for Barcelona, joining Messi who did it twice in 2011/12 (10) and 2017/18 (11).