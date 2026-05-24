These batters have hammered IPL centuries versus LSG 

Shreyas Iyer 's stunning century helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) register a vital win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026. The skipper scored his maiden IPL ton off just 51 balls, guiding his team to chase down LSG's target of 197 runs in just 18 overs at the Ekana Stadium. This victory has kept PBKS alive in the race for the playoffs. On this note, we list down the batters with IPL hundreds against LSG.

#3 Shreyas Iyer: 101* in Lucknow, 2026 PBKS's chase in the aforementioned match started on a shaky note as Iyer walked in when the team was reeling at 22/2. The star batter played a calculated knock that changed the course of the match in favor of PBKS. His innings was supported by a solid 140-run third-wicket partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (69). Meanwhile, the PBKS skipper ended up slamming 101* runs off 51 balls as PBKS prevailed in 18 overs. He hit 11 fours and 5 sixes.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad: 108 in Chennai, 2024 Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a hard time to LSG bowlers in the IPL 2024 affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK were down to 49/2 in the powerplay. However, Gaikwad, who opened the innings, rescued the Super Kings with a brilliant knock. He received great support from Shivam Dube (66) as the duo added 104 runs together. Gaikwad, who completed a 56-ball ton, returned unbeaten on 108(60) with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes. His efforts meant CSK finished at 210/4. LSG, however, chased down the target.

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