These batters have clocked 1,000-plus T20 runs in 2026
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma has become the second Indian cricketer to score over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket in 2026. He achieved the milestone during the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday. In a losing cause, Abhishek scored a quickfire 43 off just 24 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran. On this note, we look at the batters to record 1,000 or more T20 runs in 2026.
#4
Abhishek Sharma - 1,037 runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek Sharma has raced to 1,037 runs across 32 T20 matches this year at an average of 34.56. He has one century and nine fifties to his name. The southpaw's strike rate is a jaw-dropping 204.94. Out of these runs, 474 have come for India in T20Is at an average of 29.62 with five fifties to his name. Besides, he smashed 563 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at 40.21.
#3
Mitchell Marsh - 1,128 runs
Australian dasher Mitchell Marsh has also been on a roll in T20s this year. Having played 28 games, he has recorded 1,128 runs at a brilliant average of 41.77 (SR: 156.01). The Aussie skipper has recorded nine scores of 50 or more, including two tons. 563 of his runs came across 13 games for Lucknow Super Giants at 43.31 in IPL 2026.
#2
Finn Allen - 1,129 runs
Finn Allen takes the second spot on this list, having taken his tally to 1,129 runs across 34 T20 matches at an average of 37.63. These runs have come at a strike rate of 194.99. Three of his seven 50-plus scores this year have been converted into tons. Allen was instrumental to New Zealand's run to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, scoring 298 runs at an average of 49.66.
#1
Ishan Kishan - 1,196 runs
Abhishek's Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Ishan Kishan tops this list. Across 32 games this year, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 1,196 runs at an average of 37.37. His strike rate is also a fine 185.42. The southpaw has breached the 50-run mark 11 times, including a ton. While 602 of his runs came in IPL 2026 at 40.13, Kishan has tallied 594 T20I runs at 34.94.