These batters have clocked 1,000-plus T20 runs in 2026

#4

Abhishek Sharma - 1,037 runs

According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek Sharma has raced to 1,037 runs across 32 T20 matches this year at an average of 34.56. He has one century and nine fifties to his name. The southpaw's strike rate is a jaw-dropping 204.94. Out of these runs, 474 have come for India in T20Is at an average of 29.62 with five fifties to his name. Besides, he smashed 563 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at 40.21.