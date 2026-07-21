These batters own 4,000-plus ODI runs in England
What's the story
England's batting stalwart Joe Root has joined an elite club by completing 4,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) at home. He achieved this feat during the third and final ODI against India at Lord's. Root has been in phenomenal form lately, scoring a brilliant 74* off just 48 balls in the match. On this note, we look at the batters with 4,000-plus runs in England.
#2
Joe Root - 4,030 runs
Root has now raced to a total of 4,030 runs across 99 ODIs played in England with an excellent average of 52.33.
The batting maestro also holds the record for most ODI centuries in England with 10 tons.
No other batter even has nine such scores.
Root also owns 24 fifties in the nation, as his strike rate is 90.54.
#1
Eoin Morgan - 4,067 runs
Former England skipper Eoin Morgan is the only other batter in this club.
The southpaw tallied 4,067 ODI runs in England at an average of 44.69 and a strike rate of 97.15.
The tally includes 28 fifties and six tons. Morgan remains the only player to feature in over 100 ODIs in England (124).
Information
No other batter even has 2,600 runs
It must be noted that no other batter has even scored 2,600 runs in England. Morgan and Root also share the record for the most 50-plus ODI scores in the country (34 each). The next batter on this list is Jos Buttler with only 21 such scores.