Year-ender: Players with most ODI runs in 2025 (Full Members) 

The year 2025 saw some explosive knocks across formats. Some stellar performances were also witnessed in ODI cricket despite questions over the sustainability of this format. According to ESPNcricinfo, England batter Joe Root finished as the only player with 800-plus runs in ODIs. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most ODI runs (Full Members).

#1 Joe Root (England): 808 runs As mentioned, Root topped the ODI run tally in 2025. The former England captain brought his incredible Test form into the 50-over format. In 15 matches, he hammered 808 runs at a remarkable average of 57.71 (3 tons and 4 half-centuries). Root played with a higher strike rate (95.50) than usual. His career-best ODI score also came in 2025 (166* vs West Indies).

Information Most ODI runs for England During his unbeaten 166 against the Windies in Cardiff, Root also became England's highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He surpassed Eoin Morgan's tally of 6,957 with his 42nd run. Root's tally of 19 ODI tons is also the most for England.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): 761 runs New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell follows Root on this elite list. He is the only other player with 750-plus ODI runs this year. Mitchell, who played some blazing knocks, concluded the year with 761 runs from 17 matches at an average of 54.35. He hammered a ton and 6 half-centuries. Notably, Mitchell missed NZ's final two ODIs in 2025 due to an injury.