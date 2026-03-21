Decoding batters with most runs in an edition of IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is round the corner. IPL's 19th edition is set to start from March 28 onward. Over time, several batters went on to dictate the proceedings in terms of runs, having dominatied the charts with blockbuster returns. One is set to witness another top campaign. Ahead of IPL 2026, here are batters with most runs in an edition.

#1 Virat Kohli: 973 runs, 2016 Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli owns the record for scoring the most runs in an IPL season. Kohli hammered a ground-breaking 973 runs in IPL 2016. He averaged an astronomical 81.08 (four tons and seven fifties). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli smashed 83 fours and 38 sixes in IPL 2016. Overall, Kohli owns 8,661 IPL runs at 39.54 (100s: 8, 50s: 63).

#2 Shubman Gill: 890 runs, 2023 Indian batter Shubman Gill grew from strength to strength in the IPL 2023 season. He became only the second batter after Kohli to complete 800 runs in an IPL season. Overall, Gill smacked 890 runs from 17 matches for Gujarat Titans, who finished as the runners-up. He smacked three tons (50s: 4) while striking at 157.80. Overall, Gill owns 3,866 IPL runs at 39.44.

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#3 Jos Buttler: 863 runs, 2022 Former Rajasthan Royals ace Jos Buttler has the record for scoring the most runs by an overseas batter in an IPL season. He slammed 863 runs from 17 matches for RR in 2022 as they reached their second-ever IPL final. During the season, Buttler smashed 4 hundreds and 4 fifties at 57.53. Buttler, who now plays for GT, owns 4,120 IPL runs at 40.

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#4 David Warner: 848 runs, 2016 David Warner remains the only other batter to have scored over 800 runs in an IPL season. Despite scoring 848 runs, Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2016 behind Kohli's 973. However, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title that year as they beat RCB in a high-octane final. Warner, who was last seen in IPL 2024, owns 6,565 runs at 40.52.