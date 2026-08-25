Listing batters with most Test sixes away from home
What's the story
Rishabh Pant has broken another record in Test cricket, surpassing Australian legend Adam Gilchrist to become the third-highest six-hitter in the format. The milestone was achieved during India's second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Monday. Pant hit two sixes during his 63-run innings off 89 balls, taking his Test six tally to 102 in just 52 matches. As Pant accomplished this feat on Sri Lankan soil, we look at the batters with the most Test sixes away from home.
#3
Rishabh Pant - 61 sixes
Pant has already advanced to the third place on this elite list, having smashed 61 sixes outside India, as per Cricinfo.
Across 36 away-from-home Tests, Pant has smashed 2,534 runs at an average of 41.54.
This includes 17 50-plus scores, including six tons.
Pant's tally of 28 sixes in England is the most for any visiting batter in a nation (excluding neutral games).
#2
Ben Stokes - 69 sixes
Former England skipper Ben Stokes takes the second spot with 69 sixes across 67 Tests away from home.
He smashed 3,876 runs in these matches at an average of 31.25.
The southpaw's tally includes five tons and 19 fifties.
The majority of his sixes outside England came in South Africa (21).
With 138 maximums, Stokes also happens to be the batter with the most sixes in the format.
#1
Misbah-ul-Haq - 80
Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq tops this list.
He played 70 of his 75 Tests away from home as teams hesitated coming to Pakistan following the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.
Meanwhile, Misbah smoked as many as 80 maximums away from home, with 43 of them coming in UAE - Pakistan's adopted home during his era.
The former batter averaged a handsome 47.47 in these games, smashing 5,080 runs with the help of 10 tons and 39 fifties.
Information
Other batters with 50 sixes away from home
With 60 maximums, Pakistan's batting talisman Younis Khan is fourth on this elite list. Gilchrist (57), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (52), and West Indies's Chris Gayle (51) are the other batters with a half-century of big hits in this regard.