Listing batters with most Test sixes away from home

Former England skipper Ben Stokes takes the second spot with 69 sixes across 67 Tests away from home.

He smashed 3,876 runs in these matches at an average of 31.25.

The southpaw's tally includes five tons and 19 fifties.

The majority of his sixes outside England came in South Africa (21).

With 138 maximums, Stokes also happens to be the batter with the most sixes in the format.