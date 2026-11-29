Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch hammered 2 T20I hundreds in his career.

He ended up playing 103 matches and scored 3,120 runs at 34.28. In addition to two tons, he also recorded 19 fifties.

Josh Inglis also owns two hundreds from 49 matches. He has scored 1,033 runs at 26.48 (50s: 2).

Meanwhile, Marsh joined the duo. He has 2,495 runs across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17 (50s: 14).