Decoding batters with multiple hundreds for Australia in T20Is
What's the story
Australia's Mitchell Marsh clocked a fine hundred against England in the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh kept Australia in the hunt before perishing in the final over. Despite Marsh's heroics, England won the match by 7 runs. Notably, Marsh recorded his 2nd T20I hundred and became the fourth Aussie player to do so.
#1
Aaron Finch, Josh Ingis and Marsh - 2 T20I hundreds
Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch hammered 2 T20I hundreds in his career.
He ended up playing 103 matches and scored 3,120 runs at 34.28. In addition to two tons, he also recorded 19 fifties.
Josh Inglis also owns two hundreds from 49 matches. He has scored 1,033 runs at 26.48 (50s: 2).
Meanwhile, Marsh joined the duo. He has 2,495 runs across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17 (50s: 14).
#2
Glenn Maxwell - 5 T20I hundreds
Former Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed 5 T20I hundreds in his career.
Maxwell, who owns the third-most runs for Australia, also clocked 12 fifties.
He scored 2,897 runs from 130 matches (118 innings) at 28.97 (SR: 154.42).
Maxwell slammed 2 hundreds against India and one each versus England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
His 150 sixes are the highest by an Aussie batter as well.