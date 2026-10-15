Listing batters with multiple T20I centuries versus India
What's the story
West Indies leveled the five-match T20I series against India by winning the fourth match by 24 runs in Hyderabad. Shai Hope was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 102 runs off just 50 balls. It was his third T20I century and the second of the series. On this note, we look at the batters with multiple T20I hundreds against the Indian team.
#1
Shai Hope - 2
Hope's Hyderabad heroics saw him become the third batter to enter this list.
The visitors scored a massive total of 247/3 in their allotted overs, with Hope's explosive 50-ball 102* including nine sixes and four fours.
He brought up his hundred with a six on the final ball. India (223/10) fell short in the run chase.
Earlier in this series, WI chased down 250 in Ranchi with six wickets in hand.
Hope headlined the game with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).
#2
Evin Lewis - 2
Hope is not the only Caribbean player on this list.
His teammate, Evin Lewis, was the first batter with multiple T20I hundreds against India.
Lewis's 49-ball 100 powered WI to 245/6 batting first in the thrilling 2016 Lauderhill affair. They won this game by a solitary run.
The southpaw hammered five fours and nine sixes that day.
In 2017, Lewis scored an unbeaten 125 (62) against India in Kingston with the help of six fours and 12 sixes.
Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts chased down the 191-run target in just 18.3 overs.
#3
Glenn Maxwell - 2
Australia's Glenn Maxwell is the only batter with multiple T20I hundreds against India in run chases.
The first was in February 2019, when he scored an unbeaten 113 off just 55 balls during a thrilling run chase in Bengaluru.
The Aussies chased down 191 in that affair as Maxwell smashed seven fours and nine sixes.
Maxwell repeated his heroics in the 2023 Guwahati match.
He helped Australia chase down a mammoth target of 223 runs in the final over, scoring an unbeaten 104 off just 48 balls (13 fours and seven sixes).