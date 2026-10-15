Listing batters with multiple T20I centuries versus India

Hope's Hyderabad heroics saw him become the third batter to enter this list.

The visitors scored a massive total of 247/3 in their allotted overs, with Hope's explosive 50-ball 102* including nine sixes and four fours.

He brought up his hundred with a six on the final ball. India (223/10) fell short in the run chase.

Earlier in this series, WI chased down 250 in Ranchi with six wickets in hand.

Hope headlined the game with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).