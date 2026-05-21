IPL: Batters with this record against Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
Manish Pandey starred in Kolkata Knight Riders' thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Owing to his 33-ball 45, KKR chased down the target of 148, keeping their playoff hopes alive. It was a tense chase as KKR were down to 54/3 in 7.1 overs. But Pandey propelled KKR to victory before falling to Jasprit Bumrah.
Battle
Pandey vs Bumrah in IPL
Pandey, one of the most experienced batters, fell to Bumrah for the first time in IPL history. Against one of the greatest bowlers, the KKR batter has 86 runs across 12 innings with a strike rate of 175.51. It took Bumrah 49 balls to finally dismiss Pandey in the IPL. These are the second-most balls faced against Bumrah before getting dismissed, according to Cricbuzz.
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Who occupies the top spot?
Pandey is only behind Shikhar Dhawan, who was dismissed by Bumrah after 66 balls in the IPL. Faf du Plessis (43) and Wriddhiman Saha (41) are the only other batters to have played 40-plus balls in this regard.
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A look at his numbers
Pandey has raced to 3,987 runs from 179 IPL games at an average of 29.53 (SR: 121.66). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 27 games versus MI, Pandey has amassed 841 runs at 36.56 (SR: 130.59).