IPL: Batters with this record against Jasprit Bumrah

Battle

Pandey vs Bumrah in IPL

Pandey, one of the most experienced batters, fell to Bumrah for the first time in IPL history. Against one of the greatest bowlers, the KKR batter has 86 runs across 12 innings with a strike rate of 175.51. It took Bumrah 49 balls to finally dismiss Pandey in the IPL. These are the second-most balls faced against Bumrah before getting dismissed, according to Cricbuzz.