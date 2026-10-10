Listing batters with centuries in successful chases versus India (T20Is)
What's the story
Shai Hope's blistering century helped the West Indies pull off a remarkable victory in the second T20I against India in Ranchi. Chasing a daunting target of 250 runs, the visitors achieved their goal with six wickets in hand. Hope led the charge for his team and hammered a sensational 102*. On this note, we look at the batters with hundreds in successful T20I chases versus India.
Hope
Shai Hope - 102* in Ranchi, 2026
Hope became just the third batter to enter this elite list.
Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach.
Hope led the charge as he found boundaries for fun.
He was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford's 84 and Romario Shepherd's quickfire 34*.
Hope sealed the game with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over. The opener finished with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).
Lewis
Evin Lewis - 125* in Kingston, 2017
Hope is not the only Caribbean player on this list.
His teammate, Evin Lewis, scored an unbeaten 125 (62) against India in 2017.
The one-off affair in Kingston saw India compile 190/6 in 20 overs.
However, the two-time ICC T20 World Cup champions chased down the total in just 18.3 overs with nine wickets remaining.
Lewis's hammering included 6 fours and 12 sixes.
Maxwell
Maxwell owns two such hundreds
Dashing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell owns not one but two T20I tons against India, both in successful chases.
In February 2019, Maxwell tormented India in a thrilling run-chase in Bengaluru.
The Aussies chased down 191, with the dasher smashing 113* off 55 balls (7 fours and 9 sixes).
Maxwell repeated his heroics in the 2023 Guwahati match.
The right-hander helped Australia chase a mammoth 223 in the final over.
Maxwell slammed 104*(48), a knock that had 13 fours and 7 sixes.