Listing batters with centuries in successful chases versus India (T20Is) 

Hope became just the third batter to enter this elite list.

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, West Indies maintained their aggressive approach.

Hope led the charge as he found boundaries for fun.

He was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford's 84 and Romario Shepherd's quickfire 34*.

Hope sealed the game with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over. The opener finished with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).