BBL 2025-26 final, Sixers vs Scorchers: Match preview and stats

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers , the two most successful teams in Big Bash League (BBL) history, are set to clash in the final of the 2025-26 edition on Sunday, January 25. The Scorchers have won five titles while the Sixers have three wins under their belt. This match marks the sixth time these two teams will face each other in a final, making it the most repeated T20 final ever.

Road to finals Sixers's journey to the final The Sydney Sixers had a rocky start, losing in the Qualifier. However, they made a strong comeback against Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG. Their performance was far better than their earlier outing at Optus Stadium where they were bowled out for just 99 runs. If they win this final, it will be an incredible achievement considering their tough journey back to Perth in six days after that loss.

Team strategy Scorchers's home advantage and team dynamics The Perth Scorchers will have the home advantage in front of a full house of nearly 53,000 fans. They revamped their squad during the off-season, letting go of experienced bowlers Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye. This move has paid off with the rise of Mahli Beardman. Their strong batting lineup features Finn Allen as a key player at the top and Laurie Evans at No. 7.

Player spotlight Sixers's resilience and star players Despite their heavy defeat in the Qualifier, the Sydney Sixers remain a tough T20 team. They have been bolstered by Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc since the end of The Ashes. Their local depth is so strong that they haven't had to field an overseas player in their last two finals after Babar Azam's late call-up to a Pakistan training camp.

Probable XIs A look at the probable XIs Perth Scorchers probable XI: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (captain), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman. Sydney Sixers probable XI: Steve Smith, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (captain), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc.

Stats Player focus: Here are the stats Perth Scorchers' Finn Allen is the 2nd-highest scorer in BBL 2025-26. From 10 matches, he owns 430 runs with one hundred and two fifties under his belt. In five matches, Sydney Sixers' Smith has scored 275 runs at 68.75. He too owns a century and two fifties. Among bowlers, Jack Edwards of the Sixers has managed 18 scalps from 12 matches this season at 17.77. Cooper Connolly has done well for the Scorchers. He has 15 wickets at 14.