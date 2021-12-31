Sports BBL: Thunder-Strikers game goes ahead despite COVID-19 outbreak

Dec 31, 2021

Sydney Thunder’s New Year's Eve game against Striker goes ahead (Source: Twitter/@ThunderBBL)

The 11th edition of the Big Bash League has been thrown into chaos after several players tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest tally, as many as 11 players have returned positive COVID-19 tests. Sydney Thunder have four positive cases in their squad. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the New Year's eve game between Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is taking place as scheduled.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Twitter/@StarsBBL)

Australia's premier T20 league, BBL, is in jeopardy with a spate of COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, Melbourne Stars confirmed that seven players and eight support staff members in their camp have contracted the coronavirus. As a result, the Stars-Perth Scorchers match that was scheduled for Thursday was called off. Now, Thunder have confirmed that four players have tested positive.

Statement BBL on Thunder vs Strikers game

"Our thoughts go to everyone in the community affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks, including members of Stars and Thunder squads," BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson said. "We thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work to ensure this match can proceed. We will continue to work closely with Clubs, governments to ensure the season continues safely," he added.

Details What about the Ashes?

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ongoing Ashes series is also facing the wrath of COVID-19. Australian batter Travis Head is the latest to contract the deadly virus. There are seven positive COVID-19 cases in England camp as well, including a family member of their coach Chris Silverwood. Overall, three England support staff and four family members on the tour have returned positive tests.

BBL A look at the BBL standings

As far as the BBL points table is concerned, Sydney Sixers lead with 21 points. Perth Scorchers have also accumulated 21 points but are placed second due to inferior run rate. Hobart Hurricanes (17) and Sydney Thunder (13) are at the third and fourth spot respectively. The last four teams are Brisbane Heat (10), Melbourne Stars (10), Adelaide Strikers (7), and Melbourne Renegades (5).