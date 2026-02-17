BBL 2026/27 opener in India? CA explores this venue   

Cricket Australia is mulling hosting the 2026/27 Big Bash League (BBL) opening match in India. According to SEN Cricket, two senior officials from Cricket Australia, Phil Rigby and Margot Harley, recently visited India to explore Chennai as a possible venue for the match. The move could help the board connect with Indian and South Asian audiences who make up a large portion of cricket fans.

Engagement efforts Boosting BBL's Indian fanbase The idea of hosting an annual game in Chennai is aimed at boosting interest in the BBL among Indian fans. This comes as other sports leagues, such as Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), have already started hosting matches in Las Vegas to tap into the US sports betting market and secure international broadcast rights. Similarly, European football clubs have been playing their pre-season games in the US for years, with a recent push to host some major matches there, too.

Approval process Need for approvals and permissions The plan to host a BBL match in Chennai is still in its early stages and would require several approvals. These include permissions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and broadcasters. If all goes well, one of the teams that could travel to Chennai is Perth Scorchers, which has been attracting interest from Indian businessmen looking to invest in this previously closed league.

