BBL: Sydney Thunder part ways with celebrated coach Trevor Bayliss

Sydney Thunder have parted ways with head coach Trevor Bayliss after a five-season stint. The decision comes as both Sydney's Big Bash League (BBL) teams search for new coaching leadership. Under Bayliss, who led England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, Thunder had mixed results. The team made the top four in three seasons and even reached the finals in 2024-25 against Hobart Hurricanes.

Contract status Thunder's management decided not to renew Bayliss's contract Despite the mixed results, Thunder's management decided not to renew Bayliss's contract. The decision was mutual and comes just weeks after another Sydney BBL team, Sydney Sixers, sacked coach Greg Shipperd with a year left on his contract. Shipperd had taken the Sixers to this season's final—the seventh of his tenure—winning two titles along the way.

Coaching reflections 'Making the final last year was a great achievement' Reflecting on his time with Thunder, Bayliss said he never stayed anywhere for more than four or five years. He felt it was the right time for a new voice to take the team forward. "Making the final last year was a great achievement. It was disappointing to fall just short but going that close showed how far the group had come," he said in a statement.

