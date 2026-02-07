BCCI to reward India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team: Details 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of ₹7.5 crore for the Indian Under-19 men's cricket team. The announcement comes after their historic sixth Under-19 World Cup victory, where they defeated England by 100 runs in the final match at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Here are further details.

Distribution plan BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirms cash award BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the total prize money would be divided among the players, technical staff, and the national junior selection committee. However, he did not elaborate on how exactly this division would take place. "A cash award of ₹7.5 crore will be given to the Indian team who won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe," Saikia told IANS.

Match highlights India posted a mammoth total of 411/9 in the final In the final, India posted a mammoth total of 411/9, thanks to an incredible century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Captain Ayush Mhatre contributed with a half-century while wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu chipped in with 40 runs. Suryavanshi scored an impressive 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and as many sixes.

Final outcome England's Caleb Falconer scored a century but fell short Despite a strong start to their chase, England suffered a middle-order collapse and eventually fell short of the target. Caleb Falconer scored 115 runs but his efforts weren't enough to secure victory for his side. With this win, India completed a rare double by holding both the ICC Under-19 men's and women's World Cup titles.

