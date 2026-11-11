IPL: MI, PBKS officially complete Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade
What's the story
The highly anticipated trade between Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh has officially been completed. The two franchises confirmed the same on X on Wednesday. The deal was reportedly first proposed about a week ago, but was delayed as both players took time to finalize the paperwork. This is indeed one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history. Here are further details.
Contract stability
What about the players' salaries?
The trade sees an increase in salary for Pandya.
He has joined PBKS at a fee of ₹18 crore, up from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore.
Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who was bought for ₹18 crore after Punjab Kings (PBKS) used their Right to Match card to retain him during the 2025 mega auction, will also keep his salary at MI.
New beginnings
Arshdeep's impressive IPL stats
Arshdeep, who debuted for PBKS in 2019, has taken 111 wickets in 96 matches at an economy rate of 9.18 (4W: 2, 5W; 1).
No other bowler has 100-plus wickets for the franchise.
This would be his first time playing for a team other than PBKS in the IPL.
His addition to MI would see him join forces with Jasprit Bumrah.
Exit
Hardik's IPL journey and MI exit
Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 for MI, where he played for seven seasons before leaving in 2022.
He was picked by Gujarat Titans and led the franchise from 2022 to 2023.
However, ahead of the 2024 season, he returned to MI after a trade deal and was made the team's captain.
As Pandya could not produce these desired results in these three seasons, he now heads to another team.
Hardik had reportedly expressed his desire to leave MI after IPL 2026.
Hardik
A look at Hardik's numbers
Hardik has featured in 162 IPL games for MI and GT so far.
Across 150 innings, the right-handed batter has racked up 2,955 runs at an average of 27.87.
His tally includes an impressive strike rate of 146.28 and 10 half-centuries.
The right-arm speedster also owns 82 wickets with 5/36 as his best returns. His economy rate reads 9.35.