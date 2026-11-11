IPL: MI, PBKS officially complete Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade

The trade sees an increase in salary for Pandya.

He has joined PBKS at a fee of ₹18 crore, up from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who was bought for ₹18 crore after Punjab Kings (PBKS) used their Right to Match card to retain him during the 2025 mega auction, will also keep his salary at MI.