Why is the BCCI getting serious about player fitness?
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at ways to reduce the frequency of player injuries. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on September 3 that the high number of matches is a major reason behind the frequent injuries. He added that measures are being taken in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) to ensure players get enough rest and recovery time. We decode the scenario.
Context
Why does this story matter?
The BCCI has moved to tighten fitness standards and player-monitoring procedures amid concerns over the growing number of injuries in the Indian squad.
The board is reinforcing demanding fitness tests, including the Bronco Test and 2km run, while insisting that senior players receive no relaxed targets.
Comprehensive assessments will be required before selections, while workload, IPL commitments and scheduling will also be reviewed to reduce injury risks.
Injury concerns
Saikia's take on the matter
Saikia told reporters, "Individual players are having injuries because they have to play a lot of matches."
He compared India's situation with England's team, which had three to four players getting injured after playing two months of IPL prior to an ODI series.
Saikia stressed that such situations take a toll on players' health and the BCCI is looking for solutions within existing FTPs and windows.
Saikia said, "The only challenges which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year and that is why in the next FTP, we will do certain things."
Strategy meeting
BCCI held meeting with key stakeholders
The BCCI recently held a meeting with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and ODI captain Shubman Gill.
The discussion focused on maintaining fitness levels for every player and what is best for the team.
Saikia said they have taken feedback from captains and the head coach to chalk out a proper strategy to avoid unwanted situations during international or bilateral matches.
Players
India are often missing out on key resources
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has had an injury-prone career, stalling his growth.
He last played IPL 2026 and has since then not played cricket, having been nursing an injury.
Jasprit Bumrah is dealing with a left-knee injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.
He also missed a few matches in the England ODIs and like Pandya, has been injury-prone, requiring protection.
Also, there is Harshit Rana, who the management has backed across formats.
Nitish Kumar Reddy is another player who has missed action of late.
Conclusion
So what is the solution?
With the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in 2027 and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2028, India need their best players available.
So from fitness tests, resting and rotating players for different series, and finding a right balance are things BCCI needs to address.
Also if a player's presence for major tournaments is of utmost importance, then the BCCI needs to decide the player's participation in the gruelling IPL.
India's interest needs to come before the IPL.