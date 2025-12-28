BCCI central contracts: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli could be demoted
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the central contracts for the Indian men's team. According to several media outlets, the 2025/26 contract list could see major changes in player grading, especially after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests and T20Is. Meanwhile, India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill could be promoted.
Contract changes
Potential demotions; Gill to be promoted
Rohit and Kohli, who were earlier given an A+ contract for playing all three formats, are likely to be demoted. Now, they are active in only ODI cricket. This could pave the way for Gill's promotion from Grade A to the elite Grade A+ category. Despite being left out of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad, Gill has been a key player for India.
New addition
Ishan Kishan's inclusion
Ishan Kishan, who earlier returned to the BCCI's central contract list, is likely to be promoted in the new cycle. He was recently included in India's T20 World Cup squad after shining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishan's stellar form continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a 33-ball hundred against Karnataka on December 24.
Other takeaways
A look at other takeaways
According to Sports Tak, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah could also make the Grade A+ category. Notably, the BCCI will also look at a long-pending proposal to revise the match fee for umpires and match referees. This is a major demand from within the domestic circuit, and its consideration shows the board's willingness to address concerns beyond just player contracts.