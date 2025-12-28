BCCI central contracts: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli could be demoted 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the central contracts for the Indian men's team. According to several media outlets, the 2025/26 contract list could see major changes in player grading, especially after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests and T20Is. Meanwhile, India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill could be promoted.

Contract changes Potential demotions; Gill to be promoted Rohit and Kohli, who were earlier given an A+ contract for playing all three formats, are likely to be demoted. Now, they are active in only ODI cricket. This could pave the way for Gill's promotion from Grade A to the elite Grade A+ category. Despite being left out of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad, Gill has been a key player for India.

New addition Ishan Kishan's inclusion Ishan Kishan, who earlier returned to the BCCI's central contract list, is likely to be promoted in the new cycle. He was recently included in India's T20 World Cup squad after shining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishan's stellar form continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a 33-ball hundred against Karnataka on December 24.