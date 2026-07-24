Mark van Bommel appointed Belgium head coach: Details here
What's the story
Former Netherlands football team captain Mark van Bommel has been appointed as the head coach of the Belgian national team. The 49-year-old will take over from Rudi Garcia, whose departure was confirmed after Belgium's quarter-final exit at the hands of world champions Spain in the 2026 World Cup. Van Bommel's contract will run until Euro 2028.
Coaching career
Van Bommel's managerial experience
Van Bommel was last seen managing Royal Antwerp. He led the club to victory in the Belgian league title, Belgian Cup, and Belgian Super Cup during his two-year stint.
His international experience as both a coach and player is expected to help Belgium improve further under his leadership.
Coaching philosophy
Van Bommel's statement upon appointment
Upon his appointment, Van Bommel expressed his excitement about the new role.
He said, "It is a great honor to become head coach of Belgium."
He further added that Belgium has "outstanding players and enormous potential," and he wants to build a team that is "disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best."
Team composition
Support staff and upcoming challenges
Van Bommel will be assisted by Boudewijn Zenden, Maarten Martens, and Reinier Robbemond.
His first major challenge as head coach will be to lead Belgium in Nations League matches against Italy, France, and Turkey in September-October.
The Belgian Football Association's sporting director Vincent Mannaert believes Van Bommel's international experience will help the team "continue to improve, achieve results and reach their full potential."