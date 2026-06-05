Ben Duckett races past 1,500 Test runs at home: Stats 

Career

A look at his overall Test stats

Duckett, who evolved as an opener under the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era, has played 44 Tests since debuting in 2016. He has racked up 3,126 runs at an average of 39.56. His strike rate in the format reads 85.92. With six tons and 16 half-centuries, Duckett has become a mainstay opener in England's Test setup. 383 of his runs have come in six Tests against New Zealand at 31.91 (50s: 2).