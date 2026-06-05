Ben Duckett races past 1,500 Test runs at home: Stats
What's the story
Star England opener Ben Duckett has crossed the 1,500-run mark in home Test matches. The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's. He made 33 runs in the third innings after managing 19 on Day 1 of the game. Duckett entered the match, needing 31 runs to attain the landmark. Here are his stats.
Knock
A vital hand from Duckett
England were bowled out for 140 while batting first as the Kiwis managed 113 in response. England's second innings saw the opening pair of Duckett and Emilio Gay put up an impressive 52-run stand before the former was dismissed for 33 off 46 balls. It was indeed an important knock in the low-scoring affair. On Day 1, Duckett was dismissed for 19 off 37 balls.
Returns
Stunning returns in home Tests
Duckett averages a brilliant 47.53 in home Tests, compared to his away average of 34.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. His ability to counter pace and consistently find the gaps has made him more fearless in English conditions. Across 19 Tests in England, Duckett has raced to 1,521 runs at a strike rate of 85.78. His tally includes 11 scores of 50 or more (100s: 3).
Career
A look at his overall Test stats
Duckett, who evolved as an opener under the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era, has played 44 Tests since debuting in 2016. He has racked up 3,126 runs at an average of 39.56. His strike rate in the format reads 85.92. With six tons and 16 half-centuries, Duckett has become a mainstay opener in England's Test setup. 383 of his runs have come in six Tests against New Zealand at 31.91 (50s: 2).