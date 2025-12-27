Ben Stokes proud of England's character after historic Ashes win

England captain Ben Stokes has expressed immense pride in his team's resilience after they secured a remarkable two-day Test victory in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The win marks England's first triumph in Australia since January 2011. The victory came despite a challenging week for the team, which included being 3-0 down in the Ashes series and facing allegations of a drinking culture during their break between the second and third Tests.

Team spirit Stokes commends team's focus amid distractions Despite the off-field distractions, Stokes was pleased with how his team focused on the task at hand. "On the back of everything we had to deal with in this game, I couldn't be prouder as a captain of the way we held firm as a group and as individuals as well," he said after England ended an 18-Test winless streak Down Under. The skipper stressed that their main focus was always on cricket, not external pressures.

Fan support England's victory brings joy to fans Stokes also acknowledged the importance of their victory for England fans, who have been through a tough time following heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane, as well as an 82-run loss in Adelaide. "I hope it means a lot to the fans. The support we constantly get is very special," he said after the match. The captain added that they are now looking forward to winning the final Test in Sydney from January 4 onward.

Summary How did the game pan out? Australia were folded for 152 while batting first, with Josh Tongue taking five wickets. However, England couldn't capitalize on their bowling performance, managing just 110/10 in response. Michael Neser claimed four wickets. Day 2 saw Australia end their second innings at 132/10 courtesy Brydon Carse's four-fer. England then accomplished the 175-run target thanks to Jacob Bethell's 40, Ben Duckett's 34, and Zak Crawley's 37.