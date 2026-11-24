Ben Stokes to feature in IPL 2027 auction: Details here
What's the story
Ben Stokes has registered for the IPL 2027 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. The all-rounder had retired from international cricket earlier this year and skipped the 2025 mega-auction. His inclusion in the list of registered players was uncertain, but he has now confirmed his participation in the December 16 mini-auction in Goa. Here's more.
Auction regulations
Special permission granted to Stokes
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a rule that players who miss the mega-auction cannot register for the next mini-auction.
However, it seems Stokes has been granted special permission to participate this time around, as per Cricbuzz.
The rule was introduced ahead of the 2024 mega-auction and states any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction makes himself unavailable before the season starts will be banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.
Past performance
His past IPL stats
Stokes has played for three franchises in the past - Rising Pune Supergiant (2017), Rajasthan Royals (2018-21), and Chennai Super Kings (2023).
He has played 45 matches over five seasons, scoring 935 runs at 24.60 and taking 28 wickets at 35.42.
Stokes was last seen in IPL 2023 where he managed 15 runs and bagged 0 scalps from 2 matches.
His presence in the auction could be a major boost for franchises looking to strengthen their squads or even find a new captain.
International participation
12 players from Bangladesh have also registered
Along with Stokes, around 12 players from Bangladesh have also registered for the IPL 2027 auction. However, big names like Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan are missing from the list.
The total number of registered players stands at 1,220 including 939 Indians and 281 overseas players.
There are a maximum of 66 slots available.