The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a rule that players who miss the mega-auction cannot register for the next mini-auction.

However, it seems Stokes has been granted special permission to participate this time around, as per Cricbuzz.

The rule was introduced ahead of the 2024 mega-auction and states any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction makes himself unavailable before the season starts will be banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.