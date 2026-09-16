'Freak talent': Ben Stokes compares Harry Brook to Kevin Pietersen
What's the story
England's white-ball captain Ben Stokes heaped praise on Harry Brook after the latter's explosive T20I innings against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old scored an unbeaten 114 off just 49 balls in Southampton, hitting 10 fours and 6 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 232.65. His innings helped England post a mammoth 254/4 and win by 119 runs.
Talent recognition
Stokes lauds Brook's talent
Stokes, who earlier shared the field with Brook for England, took to social media platform X to express his admiration for the young batter.
He wrote, "I don't even think the genius of KP could come close to what Harry Brook has talent-wise."
Stokes further questioned why people criticize players like Brook for things they wouldn't even think of doing themselves.
"You are an absolute freak, Harry. You're mint to watch," he added.
Clarification
Stokes clarifies his stance on Pietersen comparison
After his initial post, Stokes clarified that he didn't mean to undermine Kevin Pietersen with his comparison.
"Bit harsh on KP actually both are freak talents but Brook better IMO is my point," he wrote.
This clarification came after criticism, as Stokes's original comment was seen as a slight against Pietersen's abilities.
Twitter Post
Read the entire thread
Bit harsh on KP actually 🤣🤣 both are freak talents but Brook better IMO is my point https://t.co/P6HjzwrmIJ— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 15, 2026
Record
Brook's incredible run at No. 3 in T20Is
Brook's latest innings is part of an incredible streak since he was promoted to No. 3 in the T20I format.
In eight innings at this position, he has scored 476 runs at an average of 95.20 and a strike rate of 200.84, including two centuries and two fifties.
His latest hundred also saw him join Jos Buttler as the second Englishman to score multiple centuries in all three international formats.
Stats
A look at Brook's T20 numbers
In 69 matches for England, Brook has scored 1,646 runs from 60 innings at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 164.10, according to Cricinfo.
His latest hundred against Sri Lanka was his second in T20Is. The tally also includes eight half-centuries.
Overall, Brook has 4,779 runs from 192 T20s at a strike rate of 157.30, including 5 tons and 20 half-centuries.
Do you know?
Brook's unique record
Brook is now the third England batter with multiple T20I hundreds. He joined the likes of Phil Salt (4) and Buttler (2). Brook is also the third Englishman with a T20I hundred versus Sri Lanka, after Alex Hales and Buttler. All three players registered unbeaten tons.