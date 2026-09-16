'Freak talent': Ben Stokes compares Harry Brook to Kevin Pietersen

Stokes, who earlier shared the field with Brook for England, took to social media platform X to express his admiration for the young batter.

He wrote, "I don't even think the genius of KP could come close to what Harry Brook has talent-wise."

Stokes further questioned why people criticize players like Brook for things they wouldn't even think of doing themselves.

"You are an absolute freak, Harry. You're mint to watch," he added.