Can Ben Stokes end Ashes 2025-26 on a high? Stats

England skipper Ben Stokes will be keen to finish The Ashes 2025-26 series strongly. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders in modern day Test cricket, Stokes has fought hard in this series. He has put in a shift with his all-round show. Australia and England will meet for the 5th Ashes Test at the SCG, starting January 4. We decode Stokes's stats.

SCG Stokes averages 51.25 with bat at the SCG As per ESPNcricinfo, in two matches at the SCG, Stokes has scored 205 runs from 4 innings at 51.25. He owns two fifties here with the best of 66. In the 2013-14 Ashes series, Stokes scored 79 runs at 39.5. In the 2021-22 Ashes series, he ended up scoring 126 runs at 63, slamming twin fifties.

Overall Stokes' overall batting numbers and Ashes 2025-26 performance Overall, Stokes owns 7,215 runs from 119 matches (214 innings) at 35.19 with 14 tons and 37 fifties. Versus Australia, he has amassed 1,745 runs from 28 matches at 34.21 with 4 tons and 10 fifties. In the ongoing Ashes series, Stokes has amassed 183 runs from 4 matches at 22.87 with the help of two fifties.

Bowling Stokes' bowling numbers at the SCG In two matches against the Aussies at the SCG, Stokes owns 8 wickets at 24.75 with the help of one five-wicket haul. In the 2013-14 series, he managed match figures worth 8/161. He bagged 6/99 to claim a fifer in the 1st innings. In the 2021-22 series, Stokes went wicketless. He bowled in a solitary inning and managed 0/37.