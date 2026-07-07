Presenting Bangladesh bowlers with best returns in ODIs
What's the story
In a stunning display of pace and precision, Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana decimated the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. The pacer took six wickets for just 21 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out their opponents for 141 in 36.4 overs. Although Bangladesh lost by 25 runs, Rana recorded the best ODI returns by a Bangladeshi bowler.
#1
Nahid Rana: 6/21 vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2026
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana now has the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. He eventually concluded with figures of 10-2-21-6. Rana decimated Zimbabwe with his pace after Taskin Ahmed removed the top order. The Bangladesh pacer has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. He raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.
#2
Mashrafe Mortaza: 6/26 vs Kenya, Nairobi, 2006
In 2006, Mashrafe Mortaza gave an exhibition of seam bowling in the 3rd ODI against Kenya. The match in Nairobi saw Bangladesh bowl out Kenya for 118 in 41.2 overs. Mortaza was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers, taking six wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs. Bangladesh later chased down the total in 27 overs and won by six wickets.
#3
Rubel Hossain: 6/26 vs New Zealand, Mirpur, 2013
In 2013, Bangladesh claimed a remarkable ODI win over New Zealand in Mirpur. Electing to bat, the hosts racked up 265 in 49.5 overs. While rain reduced the second innings to 33 overs, the target was 206. At 121/3, NZ looked in control of the chase. However, Rubel Hossain took six wickets for just 26 runs in 5.5 overs to dismantle the Kiwis (162).