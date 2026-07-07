Presenting Bangladesh bowlers with best returns in ODIs

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Nahid Rana: 6/21 vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2026

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana now has the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. He eventually concluded with figures of 10-2-21-6. Rana decimated Zimbabwe with his pace after Taskin Ahmed removed the top order. The Bangladesh pacer has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. He raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.