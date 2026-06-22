NZ bowlers with best innings figures on England soil (Tests)
What's the story
New Zealand thrashed England by 253 runs in the second Test at The Oval on Sunday. After a heavy defeat in the first Test at Lord's, the visitors made a strong comeback to square the series. Fast bowler Matt Henry was the star of New Zealand's victory, taking 11 wickets in the match. This includes a brilliant six-wicket haul in the final innings of the game. On this note, we look at the Kiwi bowlers with the best innings figures in a Test on England soil.
#1
Lance Cairns - 7/74 in Leeds, 1983
Lance Cairns happens to be the only Kiwi bowler to claim seven wickets in an innings on England soil. He put up a sensational show in the first innings of the 1983 Leeds Test. Cairns claimed six of the top-eight batters to finish with 7/74 across 33.2 overs. His efforts meant England were bowled out for 225. The pacer completed a match 10-fer with three more scalps in his second outing as NZ won the contest by five wickets.
#1
Matt Henry - 6/29 at The Oval, 2026
Henry is now second on this list thanks to his heroics in the aforementioned game. After claiming a fifer (5/80) in the second innings, Henry trapped six batters in his fourth outing. He was virtually unplayable on the final morning, taking five wickets for just three runs in a devastating spell that lasted 5.1 overs. The hosts, chasing 463 runs, fell short by 253 runs as Henry took 6/29 across 18.1 overs. The combined haul gave the pacer match figures of 11/109, a record for a New Zealand bowler against England in Test cricket.
Information
Other bowlers with this record
As many as eight other Kiwi bowlers have claimed innings six-fers in a Test on English soil. Richard Hadlee (thrice) and Tim Southee (twice) are the only names to accomplish this feat multiple times.