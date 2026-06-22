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NZ bowlers with best innings figures on England soil (Tests) 
Matt Henry is now second on this list

NZ bowlers with best innings figures on England soil (Tests) 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jun 22, 2026
05:26 pm
What's the story

New Zealand thrashed England by 253 runs in the second Test at The Oval on Sunday. After a heavy defeat in the first Test at Lord's, the visitors made a strong comeback to square the series. Fast bowler Matt Henry was the star of New Zealand's victory, taking 11 wickets in the match. This includes a brilliant six-wicket haul in the final innings of the game. On this note, we look at the Kiwi bowlers with the best innings figures in a Test on England soil.

#1

Lance Cairns - 7/74 in Leeds, 1983

Lance Cairns happens to be the only Kiwi bowler to claim seven wickets in an innings on England soil. He put up a sensational show in the first innings of the 1983 Leeds Test. Cairns claimed six of the top-eight batters to finish with 7/74 across 33.2 overs. His efforts meant England were bowled out for 225. The pacer completed a match 10-fer with three more scalps in his second outing as NZ won the contest by five wickets.

#1

Matt Henry - 6/29 at The Oval, 2026

Henry is now second on this list thanks to his heroics in the aforementioned game. After claiming a fifer (5/80) in the second innings, Henry trapped six batters in his fourth outing. He was virtually unplayable on the final morning, taking five wickets for just three runs in a devastating spell that lasted 5.1 overs. The hosts, chasing 463 runs, fell short by 253 runs as Henry took 6/29 across 18.1 overs. The combined haul gave the pacer match figures of 11/109, a record for a New Zealand bowler against England in Test cricket.

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Other bowlers with this record 

As many as eight other Kiwi bowlers have claimed innings six-fers in a Test on English soil. Richard Hadlee (thrice) and Tim Southee (twice) are the only names to accomplish this feat multiple times.

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