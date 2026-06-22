NZ bowlers with best innings figures on England soil (Tests) 

#1

Matt Henry - 6/29 at The Oval, 2026

Henry is now second on this list thanks to his heroics in the aforementioned game. After claiming a fifer (5/80) in the second innings, Henry trapped six batters in his fourth outing. He was virtually unplayable on the final morning, taking five wickets for just three runs in a devastating spell that lasted 5.1 overs. The hosts, chasing 463 runs, fell short by 253 runs as Henry took 6/29 across 18.1 overs. The combined haul gave the pacer match figures of 11/109, a record for a New Zealand bowler against England in Test cricket.