Which uncapped bowler owns best bowling figures in IPL history?

Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants delivered a stellar spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Lucknow. Albeit in a losing cause, the left-arm pacer claimed five wickets in the match - the first fifer of the season. On this note, let's take a look at the best bowling figures by uncapped bowlers in IPL history.

#4 5/23 - Mohsin Khan vs KKR, 2026 Mohsin's brilliance in the aforementioned game takes the fourth spot on this list. The star fast bowler claimed 5/23 in four overs, having bowled a maiden. He dismissed openers Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane within the first four overs. Right after the powerplay ended, Mohsin trapped the dangerous Rovman Powell. His next wickets came on the final two balls of his four-over quota - Cameron Green and Anukul Roy. Despite his brilliance, LSG lost the game in the Super Over.

#2 5/20 - Varun Chakravarthy vs DC, 2020 Varun Chakravarthy of KKR also made his mark with a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals in 2020, giving away only 20 runs from his four overs. Chasing 195 in Abu Dhabi, DC were going well at 72/2 before Chakravarthy took them by storm. The mystery spinner dented the middle order, reducing the Capitals to 112/7. All five of his victims operated in the top seven as DC lost by 59 runs.

Advertisement

#2 5/14 - Ankit Rajpoot vs SRH, 2018 Ankit Rajpoot takes the second spot on this list, having taken a fifer for Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. Batting first in Hyderabad, SRH could only manage 132 runs at the loss of six wickets, out of which five came to Rajpoot. The right-arm speedster gave away only 14 runs from his four overs. Rajpoot trapped three batters in the powerplay before striking twice in the 20th over. Despite his brilliance, PBKS lost the game.

Advertisement