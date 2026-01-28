T20 World Cup: Bowlers with best match returns

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable bowling performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on high-scoring fests, delivering with the ball becomes of utmost importance. Notably, Ajantha Mendis is the only player with a T20 World Cup six-fer. Ahead of the 2026 event, have a look at the players with the best match returns in the tournament.

#1 Ajantha Mendis: 6/8 vs Zimbabwe, 2012, Hambantota Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis owns the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup history. He recorded figures worth 6/8 in his four overs against Zimbabwe in the 2012 T20 World Cup match in Hambantota. The tally includes two maidens. No other bowler has taken six wickets in a T20 WC match. SL scored 182/4 before bowling out Zimbabwe for 100.

#2 Rangana Herath: 5/3 vs New Zealand, 2014, Chattogram Legendary left-arm spinner Rangana Herath is among the three Sri Lankans with a five-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup. He took 5/3 against New Zealand in the 2014 encounter in Chattogram, where the Kiwis failed to chase a mere 120. NZ faced Herath's wrath that lasted 3.3 overs as they perished for 60. Notably, Kane Williamson scored 42 of these runs.

#3 Umar Gul: 5/6 versus New Zealand, 2009, The Oval Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul was at his best versus New Zealand in the 2009 T20 World Cup game at The Oval. He ran through their middle order to finish with 5/6 in just three overs (14 dot balls). As a result, the Black Caps folded for 99 in 18.3 overs Pakistan later chased down the total within 14 overs.

