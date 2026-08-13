Bangladesh pacers with best innings returns in Tests

Former pacer Shahadat Hossain stunned South Africa in the 2008 Mirpur Test.

Batting first, Bangladesh faced the wrath of SA's hostile bowling attack. They were bowled out for 192.

However, the hosts bounced back with Shahadat Hossain's six-wicket haul. He took 6/27 as the Proteas collapsed for 170.

Although Bangladesh took a slender first-innings lead, they lost the match by five wickets.