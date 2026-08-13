Bangladesh pacers with best innings returns in Tests
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud decimated Australia on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The 26-year-old took six wickets for just 55 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out Australia for 198. As per Cricbuzz, Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler with a six-fer against Australia in Tests. Here are the Bangladesh pacers with the best innings returns in Tests.
#1
Shahadat Hossain: 6/27 vs SA, Mirpur, 2008
Former pacer Shahadat Hossain stunned South Africa in the 2008 Mirpur Test.
Batting first, Bangladesh faced the wrath of SA's hostile bowling attack. They were bowled out for 192.
However, the hosts bounced back with Shahadat Hossain's six-wicket haul. He took 6/27 as the Proteas collapsed for 170.
Although Bangladesh took a slender first-innings lead, they lost the match by five wickets.
#2
Ebadot Hossain: 6/46 vs NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2022
Ebadot Hossain is the only other Bangladeshi pacer to have conceded fewer than 50 runs in an innings six-wicket haul (Tests).
Ebadot struck in the 2022 Mount Maunganui Test against New Zealand, taking 6/46 in the second innings.
This helped Bangladesh claim their maiden Test win in the country. Bangladesh also broke New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten streak at home.
#3
Hasan Mahmud: 6/55 vs Australia, Darwin, 2026
Hasan Mahmud, who shone in Darwin, is the latest entrant on this list.
The right-arm seamer took 6/55 in 17 overs, including three maidens, against Australia in the first innings.
Notably, Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests. This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.