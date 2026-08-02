Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts to Team India comeback chatter 

In a RCB Podcast episode on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar said, "I'm playing the IPL and domestic cricket because I love the game. When you're young and playing for India, you say you love the game."

"But honestly, things like 'control the controllable,' 'don't overthink,' or 'playing for the passion of the game' -- I can actually feel those things now."

He added that he doesn't have any real comeback ambitions at this stage of his career.