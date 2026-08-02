Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts to Team India comeback chatter
What's the story
Former Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has seemingly accepted that his international cricket career is behind him. The 36-year-old, who has been in stellar form in the IPL with back-to-back titles for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recently addressed the possibility of his return to the national team. He said he is not looking to prove anything and plays cricket just for the love of it.
Ashwin
Ashwin wanted Bhuvneshwar in India's 2027 WC squad
A few days back, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin endorsed Bhuvneshwar for India's ODI World Cup 2027 squad.
He said, "I would communicate to him, get him to play all the tournaments - First-Class cricket, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, everything. And get him primed going to South Africa. I think we would need him there."
Career outlook
No real ambitions for a national comeback
In a RCB Podcast episode on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar said, "I'm playing the IPL and domestic cricket because I love the game. When you're young and playing for India, you say you love the game."
"But honestly, things like 'control the controllable,' 'don't overthink,' or 'playing for the passion of the game' -- I can actually feel those things now."
He added that he doesn't have any real comeback ambitions at this stage of his career.
Career hiatus
Last international appearance in November 2022
Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022.
Despite not being part of the national team, he has continued to evolve as a cricketer.
He has worked on his speed and developed effective yorkers and cutters.
These improvements have kept him relevant, especially in the IPL.
With 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95, he was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2026 IPL season.
However, toward the end of his international career, he had lost some steam, which led to his exclusion from India's white-ball teams.
Game strategy
I'm absolutely at peace, says Bhuvneshwar
Despite not playing for India, Bhuvneshwar continues to play domestic cricket and the UP T20 League.
He believes in staying connected with the game while also taking breaks to recover and refresh.
"I am absolutely at peace, and I give credit to my family. At home, we never talk about cricket," he said.
He added that they don't discuss his potential return or exclusion from the Indian team, which has helped him avoid regrets over his career transition.
Career
A look at Bhuvneshwar's ODI career
Bhuvneshwar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in January 2013 and has since played 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an economy of 5.08.
The seasoned pacer was part of India's squads for the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.
Bhuvneshwar, whose journey was marred by injuries, also played 87 T20Is and 21 Tests for India.