Ashwin backs discarded Indian star to feature in 2027 WC
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has endorsed veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India's ODI World Cup 2027 squad. The recommendation comes after Bhuvneshwar's stellar performance in IPL 2026, where he took an impressive 28 wickets and helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch the title. Despite not having played ODIs since January 21, 2022, Ashwin believes that the 36-year-old seasoned bowler could be a valuable asset for the team in South Africa.
Preparation plan
Ashwin's strategy for Bhuvneshwar's World Cup preparation
Ashwin has suggested a detailed strategy to prepare Bhuvneshwar for the World Cup.
He said, "I would communicate to him, get him to play all the tournaments - first-class cricket, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, everything. And get him primed going to South Africa. I think we would need him there."
The former spinner stressed on keeping Bhuvneshwar active and match-ready ahead of the global event.
Career overview
A look at Bhuvneshwar's ODI career
Bhuvneshwar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in January 2013 and has since played 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an economy of 5.08.
However, he last played for India back in late 2022.
The seasoned pacer was part of India's squads for the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups but managed only two wickets in eight ODIs played in South Africa.
Despite his absence from international cricket, Bhuvneshwar continues to be a regular feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Test squad
Ashwin backs 3 spinners for 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Ashwin also shared his views on India's selection for the opening Test against Sri Lanka.
He backed the inclusion of three specialist spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, and Kuldeep Yadav.
The former spinner said, "Jadeja will definitely play. Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the last game - he'll play. And Kuldeep Yadav should also play."
This comes as India gears up for a two-match World Test Championship series starting August 15 in Galle.