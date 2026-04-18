IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's three-fer versus DC goes in vain

Bhuvneshwar trapped Pathum Nissanka lbw in the 1st over to hand RCB a dream start. In his 2nd over, the veteran pacer removed Karun Nair, reducing DC to 16/2. Thereafter, he got Sameer Rizvi in the same over. Bhuvi finished with figures worth 3/26 from 4 overs.

Stats

Bhuvi gets to 345 wickets in T20s

With this effort worth 3/26, the pacer has now raced to 208 wickets from 196 IPL games at 26.98. Versus Delhi Capitals, he has managed 26 wickets from 24 IPL games at 27.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bhuvi now has 83 powerplay wickets in the IPL. Overall in T20s, he owns 345 wickets from 322 matches at 24.82.