India's recent loss in Bristol is now third on this list (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Listing biggest defeats for India by balls remaining in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:52 pm Jul 10, 202601:52 pm

What's the story

India suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against England in the fourth T20I match in Bristol. The loss not only gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series but also left Shreyas Iyer winless as India's T20I captain. The hosts chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs thanks to Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs. Meanwhile, here we look at the biggest defeats for India by balls remaining in T20Is.