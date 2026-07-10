Listing biggest defeats for India by balls remaining in T20Is
What's the story
India suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against England in the fourth T20I match in Bristol. The loss not only gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series but also left Shreyas Iyer winless as India's T20I captain. The hosts chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs thanks to Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs. Meanwhile, here we look at the biggest defeats for India by balls remaining in T20Is.
#3
37 balls vs England 2026
England's chase in the aforementioned Bristol game takes the third spot on this list. The hosts lost Jos Buttler early in the chase, but Brook joined Salt to steady the ship. The duo then took India apart with respective fifties, helping their side to an easy win. Salt scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 balls while Brook hammered an unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Their efforts meant the Brits prevailed with 37 balls remaining.
#2
40 balls vs Australia, 2025
In a one-sided contest, Australia hammered India by four wickets in the Melbourne T20I last year. Despite Abhishek Sharma's 68, India were folded for 125 while batting first. The hosts crossed the line with 40 balls to spare. Mitchell Marsh led from the front, scoring 46 off 26 balls. His 51-run opening stand with Travis Head (28 off 15) sealed the fate of the game.
#1
52 balls vs Australia, 2008
The Melbourne Cricket Ground suffered one of India's most humiliating T20I defeats in 2008 as well. Nathan Bracken (3/11) made the new ball talk as India lost half their side with just 32 runs on the board. They were eventually folded for 74 in 17.5 overs. Australia (75/1) crossed the line with as many as 52 balls to spare. Openers Adam Gilchrist (25) and Michael Clarke (37*) powered the hosts with a 57-run partnership.