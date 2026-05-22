Listing CSK's largest defeat by runs in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last league match of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ended with CSK losing by a whopping 89 runs. The loss also officially knocked them out of the playoffs race, marking a disappointing end to their season. On this note, we list down CSK's largest defeat in terms of runs in IPL history.

#1 89 runs vs GT, 2026 The 89-run defeat against GT in the aforementioned game tops this list. Batting first, GT posted a mammoth total of 229/4 thanks to fifties from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. In response, CSK's chase never got going as they lost regular wickets. Despite Shivam Dube's quickfire 47 off 17 balls, CSK were bowled out for just 140 runs in 13.4 overs. Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj trapped three batters each.

#2 60 runs vs MI, 2013 CSK's previous biggest IPL defeat in terms of runs came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013. MI posted a modest 139/5 while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium. The home team bowlers then unleashed havoc, skittling CSK for just 79 runs in 15.2 overs. Eight batters fell for single digits as Mitchell Johnson (3/27), Pragyan Ojha (3/11), and Lasith Malinga (2/6) ran riot, sealing a humiliating 60-run loss for CSK.

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