IPL 2026: GT confirm top-two finish, eliminate CSK with thrashing

Gujarat Titans (GT) have thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a massive 89 runs in their final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. With this victory, GT have confirmed a top-two finish in the IPL points table and knocked CSK out of playoff contention.

Batting display GT post a massive total Sent in to bat by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, GT's top-order batsmen delivered an impressive performance. Shubman Gill led the charge with a blistering 64 off just 37 balls, while B Sai Sudharsan scored an explosive 84 off 53 deliveries. Jos Buttler also contributed significantly with his quick-fire half-century. The trio helped GT post a mammoth total of 229/4 in their allotted overs.

Bowling dominance CSK crumble under pressure In response to GT's huge target, CSK's batting lineup crumbled under pressure. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc in the Powerplay, taking early wickets and leaving CSK reeling. Rashid Khan also joined the party, picking up three wickets for just 18 runs. The trio's stellar performances helped GT bundle out CSK for a mere 140 runs in just 13.4 overs.

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