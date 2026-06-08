Presenting biggest Test wins on Indian soil (by innings)

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WI beat India: Innings and 336 runs, Kolkata, 1958

West Indies still hold the record for scripting the biggest Test win on Indian soil (by an innings). In the 1958 Test at Eden Gardens, the Windies thrashed India by an innings and 336 runs. An incredible double-century from Rohan Kanhai powered the visitors to 614/5d. India then perished for 124 and 154. Roy Gilchrist took six wickets in the third innings.