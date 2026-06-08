Presenting biggest Test wins on Indian soil (by innings)
What's the story
India defeated Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. It was a straightforward affair after India racked up 564/8d, electing to bat. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out twice, for 152 and 112. According to ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest innings victory in Test history. It was also the second-biggest Test win on Indian soil (by innings).
#1
WI beat India: Innings and 336 runs, Kolkata, 1958
West Indies still hold the record for scripting the biggest Test win on Indian soil (by an innings). In the 1958 Test at Eden Gardens, the Windies thrashed India by an innings and 336 runs. An incredible double-century from Rohan Kanhai powered the visitors to 614/5d. India then perished for 124 and 154. Roy Gilchrist took six wickets in the third innings.
#2
India beat Afghanistan: Innings and 300 runs, Mullanpur, 2026
In New Chandigarh, India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. The hosts declared their only innings, with KL Rahul (100) and Shubman Gill (126) slamming tons. Sai Sudharsan (81), Rishabh Pant (81), and Washington Sundar (52*) shone with half-centuries. India then rode on Manav Suthar's historic spell and a four-fer from Washington Sundar as Afghanistan perished twice.
Do you know?
Second-biggest innings win by an Asian side
India's win over Afghanistan was the biggest in Test cricket (by innings). Their previous biggest win was by an innings and 272 runs, which came against West Indies in 2018 (Rajkot). Besides, India also recorded the second-biggest innings win by an Asian team.