Mumbai Indians' biggest wins by runs in IPL history

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The five-time champions successfully defended 199/5 after bowling the Titans out for 100. Ashwani Kumar took four wickets. This marked MI's fourth-biggest win by runs in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz. They have won by over 100 runs thrice in IPL history.

#1 146 runs vs DC, Delhi, 2017 MI hold the record for the biggest win in IPL history (by runs). They hammered Delhi Capitals by a staggering 146 runs in the 2017 edition at Arun Jaitley Stadium. MI, who won the title that year, racked up 212/3 in 20 overs, a total deemed mammoth in that era. They later bowled DC out for a mere 66.

#2 102 runs vs KKR, Kolkata, 2018 This remains MI's only other win by more than 100 runs in the IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the 2018 season. MI smashed 210/6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 21-ball 62. In response, the home side perished for 108 in 18.1 overs. MI used six bowlers, with each of them taking at least one wicket.

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#3 100 runs vs RR, Jaipur, 2025 Last year, MI decimated Rajasthan Royals in their own backyard. At Sawai Mansigh Stadium, the visitors racked up 217/2, getting vital contributions from the top four. Rohit and Ryan Rickelton slammed half-centuries. MI later bowled the Royals out for 117, winning by 100 runs. Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Karn Sharma took three wickets each.

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