Blair Tickner claims his second successive ODI four-fer: Key stats
New Zealand bowled out England for just 222 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Wellington. It was yet another poor show from England's top-order batters as the Kiwi pacers were on a roll. Blair Tickner, who claimed his second successive four-fer, was the pick of their bowlers. Notably, the Black Caps have already secured the series with victories in the first two matches. Here we look at Tickner's spell in the game.
Another fine spell from Tickner
England's top-order woes continued in this match as none of their top-five batters could even touch the 12-run mark. Sam Curran (17) and Jos Buttler (38) then added 53 runs for the sixth wicket before Tickner trapped them both in back-to-back overs. Brydon Carse (36) and Jofra Archer (16) were his other victims as England could only survive 40.2 overs. Jamie Overton top-scored for England, hammering 68 off 62 balls.
Back-to-back four-fers for Tickner
Tickner was yet again the pick of the NZ bowlers, taking 4/64 in 10 overs. The second ODI of the series, which marked Tickner's first match for NZ since May 2023, saw him claim 4/34. Across 15 ODIs, Tickner has raced to 24 wickets at an average of 32.37 (ER: 6.37). Two of his three ODI four-fers have come in this series.
Three wickets for Duffy as well
Meanwhile, each of Jacob Duffy's three wickets came inside the powerplay as he finished with 3/56 from 10 overs. Playing his 17th ODI, he has completed 33 scalps at 23.45. He finished the ongoing series with seven wickets at 18.14. Meanwhile, Zakary Foulkes claimed two wickets in the third game, conceding 27 runs from eight overs.