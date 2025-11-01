Tickner was yet again the pick of the NZ bowlers (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Blair Tickner claims his second successive ODI four-fer: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:17 am Nov 01, 202511:17 am

What's the story

New Zealand bowled out England for just 222 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Wellington. It was yet another poor show from England's top-order batters as the Kiwi pacers were on a roll. Blair Tickner, who claimed his second successive four-fer, was the pick of their bowlers. Notably, the Black Caps have already secured the series with victories in the first two matches. Here we look at Tickner's spell in the game.