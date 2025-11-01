India, SA meet in 2025 Women's World Cup final: Preview 

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to witness a new champion as Team India takes on South Africa in the final. The match will be played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have shown exceptional performance throughout the tournament, with India defeating defending champions Australia in the semi-finals and South Africa overpowering England to reach this stage. Here is the preview of the summit clash.

Venue details Venue details and pitch report The DY Patil Stadium, a multi-purpose sports arena with a seating capacity of 45,300, has hosted three league games and one semi-final in this year's Women's World Cup. As India chased down 339 here in the semi-finals a few days back, another great batting track is expected. India have an unbeaten record at this venue during the tournament, winning against New Zealand and Australia while also having one no-result with Bangladesh. South Africa, however, has never played here before.

Match conditions Weather forecast and previous encounter The weather forecast for Navi Mumbai on Sunday predicts sunny spells with a few passing showers and a late-night downpour. In their last encounter on October 9, South Africa beat India by three wickets in Visakhapatnam. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 84 runs and bowling figures of 2-52.

Final history Past World Cup finals and head-to-head record Team India has reached the Women's World Cup final twice before, in 2005 and 2017, but lost to Australia and England respectively. Meanwhile, South Africa have reached their maiden World Cup final in the 50-over format. According to ESPNcricinfo, India and South Africa have overall squared off in 34 WODIs so far. India have the upper hand with a 20-13 win-loss record over South Africa (NR: 1). In WODI WCs, the head-to-head record reads 3-3.

IND vs SA Batting order may prove decisive The final clash promises a thrilling contest as batters of both teams have been in top form. Despite losing in-form opener Pratika Rawal to injury, India boast batters like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, who have been among the runs in the tourney. For SA, skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have scored tons in the event. As the track is likely to favor batters, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Final teams Predicted playing XIs of India and South Africa India (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur. South Africa (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.