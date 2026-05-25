Bournemouth, Sunderland and Brighton to play in Europe next season

Sunderland secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the first time in 53 years, defeating Chelsea at home. The Black Cats finished seventh in the Premier League, becoming only the fifth team to qualify for Europe through their league position after being promoted a year ago. Besides Sunderland, 6th-placed Bournemouth will also play in the Europa League. Lastly, Brighton have gained a berth in the UEFA Conference League after finishing 8th. Here's more.

Sunderland Sunderland seal European spot with victory over Chelsea Sunderland's qualification was sealed with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light. Trai Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland with a stunning volley that caught Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez off guard. Chelsea defender Malo Gusto then turned Brian Brobbey's wayward shot into his own net in the second half, doubling Sunderland's lead. Although Cole Palmer reduced the deficit with a long-range effort, Sunderland held on to their lead and secured their place in Europe.

Bournemouth 6th-placed Bournemouth end season on a high Bournemouth ended their season on a high, going unbeaten in 18 Premier League games. Outgoing manager Andoni Iraola, who managed the Cherries in his final game, saw the team finish sixth. Bournemouth played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Tavernier's 53rd-minute goal canceled out Morgan Gibbs-White's opener for Forest in the 1st half.

Advertisement

Brighton Brighton lose to Manchester United 3-0 but reach Europe Brighton were tamed by Manchester United 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. Goals from Patrick Dorgu, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes helped 3rd-placed United finish the season strongly. However, Brighton benefitted from Brentford's 1-1 draw against Liverpool to earn 8th place and an European berth. Brighton were above Brentford on goal difference. Notably, Brighton could have gained Europa League qualification had they drawn against United.

Advertisement

Information Points table: A look at Bournemouth, Sunderland and Brighton Bournemouth finished with 57 points from 38 games (W13 D18 L7). 7th-placed Sunderland collected finished with 54 points. Sunderland claimed an impressive 14 wins (D12 L12). Brighton finished with 53 points (W14 D11 L13).